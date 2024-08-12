Billie Eilish's fans complain following her Olympics performance

Billie Eilish's performance during the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony was called a “flop” as many fans couldn’t hear her sing.



The American singer-songwriter, was among the stars chosen to perform in the segment introducing the LA 2028 Olympics.

For the occasion, Billie got dressed from head to toe in a Ralph Lauren ensemble which consisted of a red, white and blue oversized poloshirt adorned with the American flag while she sang Birds Of A Feather to the crowd on a sunny LA beach while she was joined by the likes of Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre.

As per Daily Mail, many of the fans praised her performance as “memorable” for the ceremont,” however, others were disappointed.

According to the publication, the Lovely hitmaker’s fans claimed that they had difficulty hearing the singer while slamming the production for “messing up the sound.”

In regards to this, a user took it to Twitter and stated, “Why can I NEVER hear Billie Eilish? I swear I would like her music if I ever heard one note she ever sung but she sings at a frequency that I, personally, can never here.”

While another enraged fan claimed, “literally watched 3 whole hours of that floptastic Olympics closing ceremony only for them to mess up the sound on Billie’s performance.”

However, many fans were still blown away by Billie's performance, as they wrote. “Waited till the end just for her, Billie Eilish’s performance at the Olympic Closing Ceremony was electrifying.... Her talent and energy lit up the stage, making it a memorable end to an incredible Games.”