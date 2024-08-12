Prince William to discuss future of monarchy with senior Royals at Balmoral

Prince William will be discussing the future of the monarchy with King Charles and the rest of the Royal family members during their summer vacation at the Balmoral Castle.



According to an expert, the Prince of Wales feels the pressure of the monarchy on his shoulders and would like to discuss some recent events and future of the monarchy with the family.

The Royal Family has already arrived in Scotland for their annual summer retreat, a tradition that offers a chance to relax and discuss important matters.

However, William will conduct meetings which will be focused topics on keeping the monarchy relevant, claimed royal correspondent, Jennie Bond.

She told OK! Magazine, "I have no information that there is going to be a royal summit at Balmoral. But it would be slightly odd if the family were all together for once and didn't mull over what has happened and how they proceed in the future.”

"Back in the 90s there was a more formal setup when senior royals discussed strategy in a forum known as The Way Ahead Group. Its aim was the ensure that the monarchy stayed relevant to the modern age,” she added.

The expert went on to reveal that William is "preoccupied" with the task of "keeping the monarchy relevant” so “there may be some similar discussions at Balmoral.”

She added that the Prince of Wales know that “essentially this is a holiday for the royals, a time to stop worrying about everything and like other families on holiday just breathe in the fresh air, relax and enjoy one another's company.”