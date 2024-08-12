 
Katie Price enjoys another holiday ahead of court hearing

Katie Price set to face questions in court regarding her two bankruptcies

Web Desk
August 12, 2024

Katie Price recently headed for another holiday days after attending court hearing over her two bankruptcies.

According to The Mirror, the model, who was recently arrested for skipping earlier court hearing, is enjoying a holiday at beach with her daughter and her mother.

She even shared glimpses of her vacation on her Instagram account by treating fans with photos of her posing with her daughter and mother. 

"3 generations [heart emojis], me, @officia princess_andre and my mum today," she captioned the post.

Her recent outing comes days after being warned by a judge, who gave her another court date of August 27, and informed the model 'to attend that date, no ifs or buts, no going abroad, no holidays'.

Katie has been declared bankrupt twice; first in November 2019 and recently in March 2024, over an outstanding unpaid tax of £750,000.

However, instead of attending her bankruptcy hearing which was scheduled on July 31, she travelled to Turkey, along with son Harvey and boyfriend, JJ Slater, for a £10,000 facelift procedure.

As a reaction, she was arrested on Friday as soon as she arrived in London.

