Kit Harington gets candid about MCU role: 'You gotta do it'

Kit Harington gets candid about about MCU role: 'You gotta do it'

Three years after his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kit Harington now revealed he has no choice but to say yes to the offer.



Though he did not say he was forced but implied the larger-than-life impact the franchise has on the industry.

Appearing in Eternals as Dane Whitman, the Game of Thrones told GQ, "I'm not gonna pretend I took that [role] because it was different and interesting. If Marvel calls, you gotta do it."

In another instance, Kit opened up about his views on House of the Dragon saying, “I just can't watch it," noting, "I think for me it's just I've spent too long there."

"And I wish them all the best, and I hope, I hear it's wonderful and going really well. But I don't think I'll ever watch that show, and I don't think I'll watch 'Game of Thrones' again for a few years."

These remarks are in line with his previous comments where he expressed his issues with watching the series.

“I loved it. I think they’ve done a fantastic job with it. Really great job, and I think all the acting in it’s superb,” noting, “it’s hard for me to watch because I lived in it for so long," he told Extra TV.

“There’s a pain there, you know? So I’m working my way through it slowly,” Kit said.