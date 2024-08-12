 
Geo News

Colleen Hoover's next bestseller set for big screen after 'It Ends With Us'

Colleen Hoover's book 'Regretting You' is set for the big screen starring Mckenna Grace and Allison Williams

By
Web Desk
|

August 12, 2024

Colleen Hoovers next bestseller set for big screen after It Ends With Us
Colleen Hoover's next bestseller set for big screen after 'It Ends With Us'

Following the success of It Ends With Us, another Colleen Hoover's novel is getting a movie adaptation.

Hoover's famous book Regretting You is set for the big screen, according to Deadline report.

The film will reportedly star Mckenna Grace, famed for her role in Ghostbusters, alongside Allison Williams from Girls.

The book, Regretting You explores the tense dynamic between Clara and Morgan Grant.

Morgan is determined to keep her daughter from repeating the same mistakes she made, including getting pregnant and married at a young age.

"Morgan Grant is determined to prevent her 16-year-old daughter Clara from making the same mistakes she did, By getting pregnant and married way too young, Morgan put her own dreams on hold," the book synopsis states.

The film will be directed by Josh Boone, who previously directed The Fault in Our Stars.

This announcement comes shortly after the successful release of It Ends With Us, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, which has already made a strong impact at the box office.

Christina Applegate reveals her conditions for joining 'Below Deck'
Christina Applegate reveals her conditions for joining 'Below Deck'
Nick Jonas treats fans with a sneak peak into his family life
Nick Jonas treats fans with a sneak peak into his family life
Chappell Roan gets creative to mark first anniversary of ‘Hot To Go'
Chappell Roan gets creative to mark first anniversary of ‘Hot To Go'
'Gladiator' star Russell Crowe reveals the price he paid for successful career
'Gladiator' star Russell Crowe reveals the price he paid for successful career
Harry Styles makes headlines with new romance rumors
Harry Styles makes headlines with new romance rumors
Cardi B reflects on nearly losing unborn child: 'So much pain'
Cardi B reflects on nearly losing unborn child: 'So much pain'
Kate Winslet has 'Titanic' director James Cameron in tears at Disney Awards
Kate Winslet has 'Titanic' director James Cameron in tears at Disney Awards
Prince William to discuss future of monarchy with senior Royals at Balmoral
Prince William to discuss future of monarchy with senior Royals at Balmoral