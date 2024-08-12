Colleen Hoover's next bestseller set for big screen after 'It Ends With Us'

Following the success of It Ends With Us, another Colleen Hoover's novel is getting a movie adaptation.

Hoover's famous book Regretting You is set for the big screen, according to Deadline report.

The film will reportedly star Mckenna Grace, famed for her role in Ghostbusters, alongside Allison Williams from Girls.

The book, Regretting You explores the tense dynamic between Clara and Morgan Grant.

Morgan is determined to keep her daughter from repeating the same mistakes she made, including getting pregnant and married at a young age.

"Morgan Grant is determined to prevent her 16-year-old daughter Clara from making the same mistakes she did, By getting pregnant and married way too young, Morgan put her own dreams on hold," the book synopsis states.

The film will be directed by Josh Boone, who previously directed The Fault in Our Stars.

This announcement comes shortly after the successful release of It Ends With Us, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, which has already made a strong impact at the box office.