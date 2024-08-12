 
Christina Applegate reveals her conditions for joining 'Below Deck'

Christina Applegate has specific conditions under which she may do 'Below Deck'

August 12, 2024

Christina Applegate has specific conditions under which she may do Below Deck
Christina Applegate has specific conditions under which she may do 'Below Deck'

Christina Applegate had the chance to be on Below Deck, but turned the offer down.

However, the actress has revealed her conditions for doing the reality show.

Taking to X, she wrote: “So you all know I love Below Deck,” she posted. “They recently offered for me to come do a charter. Only way I’d do it is if the entire interior is Kate, Aisha ,Daisy and Frazier. Don’t need a chef. Oh yeah I do. Rachel. And then we just watch movies together in the primary. And any of our captains. Sandy, Jason, glen, Kerry. And just to spice it up for my girl Daisy, her dudes”

Applegate suffers from multiple sclerosis and recently shared how she found out that she had the disease.

During an appearance on the SiriusXM show This Life of Mine with James Corden, the host asked her if she ignored her symptoms.

“For years and years and years,” Christina responded.

“It was like, ‘Oh, I’m dehydrated. It’s too hot out. Whatever.’ January of 2021, when my mom was diagnosed right before Christmas with cancer, I noticed that my toes got numb and I ignored it and I still was hiking and then I’d be like, ‘Whoa, that’s, hmm. That’s a weird muscle spasm,’” Christina recounted.

When the actress began production on the final season of Dead to Me, things “started to get weirder and weirder.”

“By this time I was like, ‘You guys, I can’t even walk up the steps to my trailer.’ After some tests, they did an MRI in my brain and it was a Monday and we were at work and my doctor said, ‘I really need to get on a Zoom with you to go over your MRI results,’” Christina shared.

She added: “And I remember saying to them, ‘I have to leave. I have to go home and be there at seven,’ and they’re like, ‘Well, we have like one more scene to do,’ and I just said, ‘I can’t. I gotta go home.’”

