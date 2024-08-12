Millie Bobby Brown ‘Bongiovi' shares sneak peek of ‘Stranger Things 5'

Millie Bobby Brown ‘Bongiovi' shares sneak peek of ‘The Stranger Things 5'

Millie Bobby Brown shared a glimpse of the behind the scenes of the Netflix series Stranger Things.

Recently Bobby used social media to give fans a sneak peek of the upcoming season, and posted a series of pictures of the set with the caption ‘11 in 5'.

She posted a close-up pout selfie with a bleeding nose as a trademark of Eleven’s character, and wore lab safety goggles, alongside a picture of her dog, Winnie, in the red bathed room.

In another snap, Enola Holmes showed off her new name Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi, written on blackboard. Millie secretly tied the knot with Jake Bongiovi in May 2024, After three years of dating.

Fans flooded the comment section with excitement whereas some of them got saddened because its the final season.

One effused, “if something happens to the dog I swear to god”, whereas another was focused on Milli's character and said, “Eleven is back."



A second continued by adding, “11\10 excited to see you in October”

“Crazy it’s always been 8 years since the release of Stranger Things. The last season is about to be so emotional”, the other gushed.

In the teaser trailer the stars of Strangers Thing shared their thoughts on re-uniting for the final season as well and one co-star said, "We're about halfway through filming and it's exciting. So much going on."

While Bobby and other stars ended by saying, "This is day one! On Stranger Things five!”