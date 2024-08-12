 
Gloria Gaynor slaps producer Joel Diamond with legal notice

Gloria Gaynor sued the producer for $2 million (£1.57 million)

August 12, 2024

Gloria Gaynor has taken a legal action against producer Joel Diamond over multiple claims, including copyrights issue.

The singer submitted the documents in court which were obtained by Fox News Digital, in which she claimed that Diamond and the companies he controls "utterly failed to live up to their obligations".

The document added that he also "failed to keep Plaintiffs apprised of how their work was being licensed and used".

Moreover, he wrongfully obtain economic benefits which his "company was not entitled to, by exploiting that very relationship".

According to the complaint, the producer concealed and suppressed all payments to Gaynor.

The singer also revealed that Diamond falsely claimed ownership of several of her songs, including I've Been Watching You, You're All I Need to Get By and I Am What I Am.

She alleged that the producer had listed himself as a co-writer on at least one song.

"At no time did Gaynor write a song with Diamond. To her knowledge, Diamond has never been a songwriter," the complaint stated.

The I Will Survive singer has sued the producer for $2 million

