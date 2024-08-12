 
Geo News

Sheryl Lee Ralph reveals she loves playing teacher in 'Abbott Elementary'

'Abbott Elementary' season 4 is set to premiere on ABC on October 9, 2024

By
Web Desk
|

August 12, 2024

Sheryl Lee Ralph reveals she loves playing teacher in Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph reveals she loves playing teacher in 'Abbott Elementary'

Sheryl Lee Ralph has opened up about playing the role of Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary.

Speaking at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California on Saturday, the 67-year-old actress revealed she loves playing the role of teacher in the ABC series.

"First of all, I really love Barbara Howard," said Sheryl. "It's that favorite teacher or the teacher that pushed you to do just a bit better because she saw in you what you might not have seen in yourself."

The actress further shared that the kids who play her students in the movie see her as a teacher both on and offscreen.

"When I look at these kids that come into my classroom every year and their little faces believing that I'm their teacher. Oh my God, it's just the best,” she continued. "And they write me when the show is over, they'll keep in touch, they'll tell me what they did during the summer."

‘I've been raised by teachers, surrounded by teachers, but I'm getting the best of a fake teacher's life,” The Fabulous Four alum added.

For those unversed, the upcoming season of Abbott Elementary is set to premiere on ABC on October 9, 2024. 

Katie Price enjoys another holiday ahead of court hearing
Katie Price enjoys another holiday ahead of court hearing
'Saturday Night Live' mastermind Bob Tischler laid to rest at 78
'Saturday Night Live' mastermind Bob Tischler laid to rest at 78
THIS Bollywood icon will voice the Hindi version of 'Mufasa: The Lion King'
THIS Bollywood icon will voice the Hindi version of 'Mufasa: The Lion King'
Lindsay Lohan discloses Manny Jacinto's role in 'Freakier Friday'
Lindsay Lohan discloses Manny Jacinto's role in 'Freakier Friday'
Kit Harington gets candid about MCU role: 'You gotta do it'
Kit Harington gets candid about MCU role: 'You gotta do it'
Colleen Hoover's next bestseller set for big screen after 'It Ends With Us'
Colleen Hoover's next bestseller set for big screen after 'It Ends With Us'
Robin William's daughter Zelda clears up controversy about his 'pet Monkey'
Robin William's daughter Zelda clears up controversy about his 'pet Monkey'
Christina Applegate reveals her conditions for joining 'Below Deck'
Christina Applegate reveals her conditions for joining 'Below Deck'