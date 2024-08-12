Sheryl Lee Ralph reveals she loves playing teacher in 'Abbott Elementary'

Sheryl Lee Ralph has opened up about playing the role of Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary.

Speaking at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California on Saturday, the 67-year-old actress revealed she loves playing the role of teacher in the ABC series.

"First of all, I really love Barbara Howard," said Sheryl. "It's that favorite teacher or the teacher that pushed you to do just a bit better because she saw in you what you might not have seen in yourself."

The actress further shared that the kids who play her students in the movie see her as a teacher both on and offscreen.

"When I look at these kids that come into my classroom every year and their little faces believing that I'm their teacher. Oh my God, it's just the best,” she continued. "And they write me when the show is over, they'll keep in touch, they'll tell me what they did during the summer."

‘I've been raised by teachers, surrounded by teachers, but I'm getting the best of a fake teacher's life,” The Fabulous Four alum added.

For those unversed, the upcoming season of Abbott Elementary is set to premiere on ABC on October 9, 2024.