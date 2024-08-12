Calvin Harris commemorates his career with nostalgic compilation

Calvin Harris has just dropped a new compilation reminiscing about his career titled, 96 Months.

It includes some of his hit tracks from the past nine years with notable figures such as Rihanna, Ellie Goulding, Sam Smit, Eliza Rose and others.

The songs featured in 96 Months, have been streamed over a total of more than nine billion times on music streaming app Spotify.

This Is What You Came For with Rihanna, How Deep Is Your Love with Disciples, Promises with Sam Smith, and One Kiss with Dua Lipa are only some of the songs included; newer hits such as Desire with Sam Smith, Free with Ellie Goulding, and Body Moving with Eliza Rose also got a chance to be featured.

96 Months is inspired by as well as reference another one of his ground-breaking albums, namely 18 Months. However, this recent compilation does not have any of the hit songs from the latter.

Even though it seems that this collection does not aim to commemorate an occasion, it is speculated that he’s probably looking back for a reason, in contrast to how he mentioned in February that within the next decade, he plans to quit his professional career of being a DJ.