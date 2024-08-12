Drake saves the major sporting club from financial ruin

Aubrey Drake Graham has just sweeped in to save an Italian football club from bankruptcy.



During the interview with GQ Italia, Matte Babel touched on the situation with Venezia FC when they needed €40 million to avoid bankruptcy.

While recalling it all Matte shared, "I got a call from Brad Katsuyama, co-owner of Venezia and a good friend of mine. He laid out the problem to me in a simple way: Venezia has to raise €10 million in a couple of weeks, and then at least €30 million in a few months, or the club will go bankrupt …”

He also added, "Venice is an incredible city and Venezia has always been a special club. I spoke to Drake, then Brad and I discussed the details of how we could help. Within two weeks we had a deal, raised the money needed to pay the salaries and avoid bankruptcy."

Venezia FC co-owner Brad Katsuyama highlighted Drake’s support too and said, "Drake’s value to any football club is undeniable, given his scale as a global superstar and the reach of his brand. This intersection of culture and sport is exactly where we want to be."

For those unversed, Vince is now financially stable and recently constructed a new stadium and indoor arena for the team, which is aimed to be opened for the start of the 2027 season.

It is pertinent to mention that Drake is in partnership with Nocta fashion line that involved designing the team's uniforms and will be on sale next month.