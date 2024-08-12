King Charles' concerns over ‘volatile’ Prince Harry exposed

King Charles had concerns about Prince Harry's volatility long before he stepped down as a working royal, a royal expert has revealed.



According to royal author and expert Tom Quinn, the monarch has always seen Prince William as the more stable brother, even since their teenage years.

This developed a feeling of resentment in Harry for his father as he was convinced that Charles preferred William over him, the expert told The Mirror.

"Harry's real beef is that he is convinced Charles always preferred William anyway and not just because William is the heir,” he shared.

“Harry’s difficulties when he was a teenager and his increasing volatility as an adult terrified Charles who turned to the far more stable, risk-free William.

"Charles increasingly saw William as a safe pair of hands and Harry as too emotionally unstable. Deep down Harry knows this and he deeply resents it."

Harry last saw his father after he made the news of his cancer diagnosis public back in February.

The Duke of Sussex flew to the UK again in May for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games and had plans to meet with Charles again.

However, the cancer-stricken monarch refused to see his 'darling boy' citing packed schedule.