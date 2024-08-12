Kim Kardashian, Jimmy Fallon face off in hilarious video

Kim Kardashian and Jimmy Fallon sparked laughter with a fun video.



On Monday, the commercial for new Beats headphones was released starring Kim and Jimmy together.

In the ad the duo compete to prove whose Beats headphones are the best.

The video begins with Fallon entering the headquarters, where he encounters an assistant who tells him about father's admiration for him.

Meanwhile, screens around the office prominently feature The Kardashians star's Beats collection.

Kim steals the spotlight in stylish white cropped T-shirt and taupe headphones.

The video then shifts to a focus group reviewing both Kim's and Jimmy's headphone with the group preferring the SKIMS founder's sleek and chic designs over Jimmy's, which are described as "gross" by one of the members.

The video ends with a playful standoff between Kim and Jimmy, concluding with the message, "Kim vs. Jim: There can only be one."