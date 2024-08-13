Angelina Jolie breaks silence on son deadly accident

After a tense few weeks, Angelina Jolie comes out in public for the first time as her son Pax is still recovering from a shocking e-bike accident on July 29.



She was snapped at Los Angeles International Airport in a minimal look with an all-black dress and overcoat.

The incident meanwhile reportedly left her in "shock" in which her teenage son hit a car from the back on Los Feliz Boulevard.

Though he was released from ICU, reports say, his mother was by his side during recovery.

A well-placed source describes to the People the Oscar winner reaction at the time she found out about the incident saying, "Angie was shocked and worried when she got the call about the accident."

On the other hand, Brad was similarly worried about his son with who he has a rocky relationship, the insider says.

"Brad was upset that his son was injured and hoped to help out in any way possible," they spilled to Daily Mail.

However, it "doesn't seem to be something that will ever happen [because] there is a forever disconnect and divide between them all."