Miley Cyrus teases past controversies: 'definitely wasn't created in lab'

Miley Cyrus was honoured for her contributions to entertainment at the Disney Legends ceremony.

During the acceptance speech at the ceremony Cyrus addressed the past controversies.

She playfully apologized to Disney mascot Mickey Mouse, referencing a decade-old rumor about Disney creating child stars.

"I definitely wasn't created in a lab, And if I was, there must have been a bug in the system which caused me to malfunction somewhere between the years of 2013 and 2016. Sorry, Mickey!" she said.

During her speech, Cyrus also paid tribute to her iconic role as Hannah Montana, which launched her career.

She expressed pride in her Disney roots, stating, “I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana because she made Miley in so many ways.”

The award was dedicated to Hannah Montana and her loyal fans, celebrating her journey from child star to Disney Legend.