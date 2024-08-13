Post Malone reveals extreme secrecy measures of Taylor Swift, Beyonce

Post Malone revealed the extreme measures while working with Taylor Swift and Beyonce to prevent any leaks regarding their work.



The 29-year-old musician in an interview published on The New York Times profile talked about his working experience with Swift and Beyonce for their albums, The Tortured Poets Department and Cowboy Carter respectively.

During their collaboration, he witnessed the careful measures taken to prevent any leaks of the two superstars' work.

Malone revealed that during the filming of their top-charting single Fortnight, Swift hid under “an umbrella and drapes” over a golf cart that she was ridding in order to escape any video recording by drones or a helicopter.

Meanwhile, Beyonce kept her country albums under wraps by sending LEVII'S JEANS track through one of her representatives to his personal compound in Utah.

"I can’t even imagine being at their level — it must suck," Malone told the outlet, "That’s so much pressure."

Regardless of their careful measures, Malone admitted that he is "just honored to be in these people’s vicinity."