Jennifer Lopez reunites with Ben Affleck after months apart: Source

The actress wanted to spend quality time with Ben Affleck and their kids

August 13, 2024

Jennifer Lopez reportedly met Ben Affleck at the house he is living in over the weekend after spending more than two months apart.

As per a recent report by People magazine published on Monday, the 55-year-old actress visited Affleck’s rental house in Brentwood on Sunday, August 11.

The publisher also reported that Affleck was also present at the apartment.

The Atlas actress also went to the mall earlier in the day with her 12-year-old son Samuel according to the report.

An insider revealed to the publisher that Lopez is eager to spend time with Affleck before kids' school will reopen.

"Just because she's not with Ben doesn't mean that she doesn't care about his kids," the source added.

It is pertinent to mention that Lopez shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony while Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez share Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

The insider further said, "She always cared about them. She spent months looking for the perfect house for their blended family last year. Now when she's back in L.A. she wants to spend quality time with them before school resumes and Violet is off to college."

