Charli XCX responds to cosmetic procedure speculations with humor

Charli XCX whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison, did not hesitate to embrace her cosmetic procedure.



A cosmetic injector, Molly Bailey who runs a social media account by the name of @baileysbotox, posted a video of sharing her speculations on procedures the 32-year-old singer may have gone through.

In response to Bailey’s, What Have They Had? series on Instagram, the Brat singer commented by writing, “Omg I'm obsessed w this s***."

The cosmetic injector made a video, comparing Charli’s photo from 2013 when she was around 21 years old to her current photo.

She claimed that Charli had a few procedures including lip filler, eyebrow lift, Botox, and rhinoplasty.

"What seems to be the most noticeable change is her lifted brows and extra upper eyelid space," the injector wrote in the caption.

"Likely the result of an endoscopic ponytail lift that’s popular among young Hollywood, an upper blepharoplasty or the less invasive brow threads plus a tox brow lift. It gives her the cat-eye effect that’s so Julia,” the caption continued.

Previously in one of her videos posted on her official TikTok account in January 2023, Charli hinted at having had Botox while joking about music awards nomination.

"Need more Botox before accepting any awards tho," she captioned the clip.