Halle Berry opens up about shocking on set injuries over her action packed career

The actress listed the physical ailments she endured while filming her action-packed movies

August 13, 2024

Halle Berry has been pushing her body to the limits since the start of her career.

The 57-year-old actress sat down with her co-star Mark Wahlberg ahead of their new Netflix film, The Union, and Berry listed off the physical injuries she experienced while on the sets of her action movies.

Berry shared that over the past years since she has been working she learned taekwondo, kickboxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and how to shoot plus Capoeira for her 2004’s Catwoman.

Her The Union costar shared that he learned ballet dance, the tango and even how to do crochet while Berry revealed that she has “been knocked out three times."

Berry continued to recall that she had broken an arm, and five ribs out of three while filming 2019’s John Wick: Chapter 3 and 2 during her directional debut in Bruised.

Moreover, she has broken her tailbone, two toes, and one of her middle fingers.

Meanwhile, Wahlberg revealed that he once tore his meniscus and a separated shoulder.

He jokingly added that he has also had his "ego bruised quite a few times."

Berry further shared that she got trained to hold her breath for two and a half minutes for her 2012 film Dark Tide.

Additionally, during the filming of her X-Men film, she was left suspended in the air.

"It felt like the guy had gone to lunch. That's how long I was up there," Berry said. "I was like, 'Hello? Hello, anybody?' "

It is pertinent to mention that her upcoming film The Union will begin streaming on August 16 on Netflix.

