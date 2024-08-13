Kate Middleton shares major update about her health with latest move

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has shared thrilling update about her health by disclosing her summer holiday destination.



Kate Middleton and Prince William took to social media and shared a video with a message of congratulations to Team GB athletes from the comfort of their home.

The video gives a telling sign as to where the future king and queen are spending their summer holiday amid Kate's cancer treatment.

They said in the caption, “Well done Team GB, what an incredible journey!

“Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion. You made us all so proud!”

They continued, “Here's to celebrating every triumph at Paris 2024 and looking forward to more from @ParalympicsGB later in the summer.”

Commenting on it, Rebecca English revealed, “William and Catherine were filmed at home in Norfolk.”

Another royal expert Richard Palmer also said, “William and Kate were filmed in Norfolk.”



He further said, “Prince William, sporting a beard, the Princess of Wales, and a host of famous faces join together to celebrate the success of Team GB at the Paris Olympics.”

Meanwhile, according to the Mirror, Kate Middleton and Prince William are enjoying their summer holiday with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.