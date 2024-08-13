'It Ends With Us' major drama clashes from set exposed

'It Ends With Us' major drama clashes on set exposed: Report

The It Ends With Us castmates and book author, Colleen Hoover has some major drama going on post film shooting.

In regards to this, Colleen Hoover, the author of It Ends With Us book is said to have “nothing to do with” director Justin Baldoni anymore.



As per People, Justin Baldoni reportedly clashed with the film's leading star Blake Lively during the production of the motion picture.

According to the publication, “There is much more to this story. The principal cast and Colleen Hoover will have nothing to do with him.”

Furthermore, sources of People claimed that the director had "creative differences" with some of the collaborators in the film, while Lively wants to direct the next movie by herself after obtaining rights.

Additionally, the star and director of the film was pictured only with his wife Emily Baldoni, relatives and producers during the movie's New York City premiere at AMC Lincoln Square on August 6, as per the oulet .

It is pertinent to mention that the publication reported that "hard feelings between Baldoni and Lively could bring in impact in the future projects" as he might not direct a sequel based off Colleen Hoover’s 2022 book It Starts With Us. (sic)