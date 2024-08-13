Prince William cuts off Queen Camilla's sister amid Charles' cancer

Prince William has shut the door on Queen Camilla’s sister, right in the middle of King Charles’ cancer.



News of this move comes amid reports that the Royal Family’s spending needs a ‘responsible’ change.

Its been reported by insiders close to OK magazine that “William spends a lot of time thinking about how money is being used.”

The money in question is one that is generated from the residential and commercial rents the Royal Family collects in over 20 countries within England.

With the revenue stream the Firm enjoys “The last thing he wants to come across as is frivolous with cash” too.

Hence the decision to cut Queen Camilla’s sister off of the royal payroll was made.

The Queen’s sister, Annabel Elliot, is an interior designer for the Duchy of Cornwall.

According to an earlier report by the Telegraph, “During the period to 8th September 2022 the Duchy paid Mrs. Annabel Elliot, the 24th Duke of Cornwall’s sister-in-law, in the normal course of business and on an arm’s length basis £19,625 [25,276.51] for fees and commission and £12,316 [15,862.70] for the purchase of furniture, furnishings and retail stock for the Duchy of Cornwall Holiday accommodation, Duchy offices and Duchy Nursery.”

The July 2024 report highlighting expenses also stated, “At 31st March 2024, there was £nil (2023: £nil) [nothing] remaining payable to Mrs. Elliot in respect of these.”