'Undeserving' Prince Harry makes another few millions

Undeserving Prince Harry makes another millions just sitting on the sidelines

Prince Harry has just joined the line to inherit a major chunk of millions from his royal inheritance and Prince William feels its ‘not deserved’.

For those unversed, this inheritance is from his great-grandmother and the spare to the throne is slated to get almost $9 million the day he turns 40.

But “Somehow the idea of Harry walking away with so much money seems wrong to William.”

These comments have come to light during an insider’s interview with OK magazine.

At the time the source admitted, “In William’s opinion, Harry’s done nothing to deserve it and he’s caused nothing but trouble and heartbreak for the royal family since he moved to America.”

This isn’t the first time claims about Prince William’s reaction to Harry’s turn in the royal coffers has been brought forward.

Prior to this the same outlet reported that, many think Harry “is essentially being rewarded after the terrible treatment he's shown them all” and that to them “is just wrong on so many levels.”