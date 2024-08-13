Meghan Markle reminds Prince Harry of his responsibilities with key move

Meghan Markle dashed Prince Harry’s hopes of throwing a wild birthday bash by reminding him of his responsibilities as a husband, father, and a key Royal figure in America.



According to a latest report by Heat Magazine, the Duke of Sussex was planning a wild birthday bash to mark turning 40 but Meghan quashed his plans.

“Meghan wants him to enjoy a nice party at the house in Montecito with their close friends, and if they’re lucky, maybe they’ll score an invite to Oprah’s for an afternoon tea,” the insider said.

They noted that the Duchess of Sussex is fine with Harry has “a big night out in Hollywood at one of the private member’s clubs with a group of his mates” but she cannot allow him to go wild on 40th birthday.

“She’s not trying to totally put the kibosh on him having fun,” the insider explained. “But if he wants to go away to celebrate it should be with her, not on some naughty 40th like he’s a kid again with no responsibilities, that won’t fly with Meghan.”

The insider noted that Harry has to realize that he has a reputation to maintain and from “Meghan’s point of view he’d be much better off celebrating with a curated list of their high-powered Montecito friends.”

“Harry’s making a new life for himself, his dark party days are behind him and a lot of the people he used to surround himself with were undoubtably bad influences.

“Like most wives, she’d rather see him celebrate like an adult than try and relive the past, and odds are she’ll win out.”