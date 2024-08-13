Prince Harry turning a new leaf to protect King Charles from headlines?

Prince Harry has turned a new leaf in his efforts to safeguard what he has left



Prince Harry has reportedly began making massive changes to his career trajectory and it includes protecting King Charles from more headlines, despite him being thrust into his desk for more salacious details.

An inside source weighed in on this push and pull the prince has been battling since the monarch’s cancer diagnosis made it to mainstream media.

According to the source in question, “It's got to be a tough spot for Harry to be in because the publisher is putting a ton of pressure on him to deliver some more salacious details on the royals.”

But still, “it's not exactly like his family have been very forgiving, so no doubt there's some feeling on Harry’s part that he’s got nothing left to lose,” the insider also noted in their conversation with the outlet.

Prior to addressing the negative the source did make clear the impact of Prince Harry’s Spare on relationships and all that followed.

So much so that they branded the book “one of the biggest betrayals of the monarchy,” and as such, having a second installment revealing details of the cancer battle would entail sending “him so far into the doghouse that there'd be no way back — it would ruin any chance of reconciliation.”