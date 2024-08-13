Prince William's true feelings revealed as royal appears with Kate Middleton

A body language expert has disclosed true feelings of Prince William as he made a joint appearance with Kate Middleton in latest video message.



The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a video message to congratulate Team GB Olympians.

Now, reacting to the video, body language expert Darren Stanton has shared the true feelings of Prince William as Kate Middleton is undergoing cancer treatment.

Darren said Prince William spoke with a lot of ‘confidence and enthusiasm’, adding that the future king’s ‘positive and open body language’ suggested he felt happy to be congratulating the Olympic team with Kate by his side.

“They both felt excited to make an appearance and give the athletes their best for their achievements while representing the country”, Darren further said.

Kate and William said, “Well done @teamgb, what an incredible journey!

“Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion. You made us all so proud!”