Halle Berry gets giddy over ‘cool' points from her daughter

Halle Berry receives ‘cool points' from her daughter

The Union’s actress, Halle Berry just shared insights from when Nahla Ariela first met her co-star Mark Wahlberg.

During the premiere of The Union at the Los Angeles, Halle got candid with the PEOPLE about the ‘cool points’.

In regards to this, she began by saying, "Well, I got cool points when I introduced my daughter to Mark, because she loves Daddy's Home, That's one of her favorite movies.”

Furthermore, she highlighted that she was called ‘cool’ for the first time in her entire career by her daughter at this point and doubled down to add, “So when I got to introduce her to Mark, I think it was the first time in my whole career where she said 'Oh, you know Mark Wahlberg? Okay you're cool.”

It is pertinent to mention that Berry has a daughter, Nahla Ariela, 16, with her ex- Gabriel Aubry and a son Maceo Robert, 10, with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

Later, she gushed on the advice she would be giving to her children and told the outlet, “I would tell them, do it the way I did it, I had no nepotism. Nobody helped me. I had to learn from the ground up. They would have to do it the same way."

She concluded by saying that her children have to start from the ground level with no nepotism, and added, “They would have to go pay their dues, learn a craft, work hard, and make it on their own for themselves, That way it's always theirs. Nobody takes it away. That's what they would have to do.”