 
Geo News

Kate Middleton deeply hurt by Prince William's close friend

Prince William’s pal wound up deeply hurting Kate Middleton in a shocking turn of events

By
Web Desk
|

August 14, 2024

Kate Middleton deeply hurt by Prince William's close friend

Prior to marrying Prince William had a friend who really hurt Kate Middleton and wound up showing her a lot of ‘casual cruelty’ in the process.

According to OK magazine, insights and comments about all of this has been brought forward by royal author Katie Nicholl.

She began by highlighting that the jibe that hit was in reference to her mother’s job as a flight attendant, because they whispered the words, “Doors to Manual.”

But “To her full credit, Kate never rose to it — the snootiness of the upper classes leveled at what they called the en-masse Middletons.”

However it is important to note that “It was never water off a duck's back,” still though Ms Nicholl feels “she has extraordinary strength of character and resilience.”

Because “i've never once seen or heard of her losing her temper,” she also admitted during her conversation with the outlet.

Other instances of ‘cruelty’ were Kate being branded ‘waity Katie’ by the media due to her relationship timeline. 

Meghan Markle hates word ‘impossible' as staff drop like flies video
Meghan Markle hates word ‘impossible' as staff drop like flies
Kylie Jenner opens up about pressure behind her teen plastic surgeries
Kylie Jenner opens up about pressure behind her teen plastic surgeries
Joe Jonas gets candid about upcoming album: 'A fictional person in my life'
Joe Jonas gets candid about upcoming album: 'A fictional person in my life'
Justin Baldoni breaks silence over rift with cast of 'It Ends With Us'
Justin Baldoni breaks silence over rift with cast of 'It Ends With Us'
Halle Berry shares plan for her 58th birthday: ‘Fighting for all women'
Halle Berry shares plan for her 58th birthday: ‘Fighting for all women'
Prince George life will forever change as future King turns 12
Prince George life will forever change as future King turns 12
Katie Holmes over the moon as Suri leaves the nest
Katie Holmes over the moon as Suri leaves the nest
Mark Wahlberg ditches all tattoos except one romantic gesture for his wife
Mark Wahlberg ditches all tattoos except one romantic gesture for his wife