 
Geo News

Helen Skelton dons her gym outfit amid walking with friends

Helen Skelton donned her black gym outfit as she walks with her friends in the Lake District

By
Web Desk
|

August 13, 2024

Helen Skelton dons her gym outfit amid walking with friends
Helen Skelton dons her gym outfit amid walking with friends

Helen Skelton took a walk in the Lake District with her friends on Monday.

The 41-year-old TV presenter donned her black gym wear which she teamed with a comfortable pair of trainers.

In regards to her hair, she kept tying her long blonde tresses back in a ponytail and shielded from the sun behind a pair of sunglasses.

Helen Skelton dons her gym outfit amid walking with friends

Furthermore, Helen showed off her figure as she leaned on a gate overlooking the picturesque national park.

In a second snap, the Fireman Sam actress slipped into a fitted black T-shirt and let her long waved tresses loose as she posed for a photo on the trail while captioning the post as, “Feel free to stick around,” with a sun emoji.

It is worth mentioning that the UK outing came after Skelton returned from a family holiday in Menorca earlier this month when she gave an insight into her trip with children.

Additionally, according to Daily Mail, the former Blue Peter star shares her three children Ernie, Louis, and two-year-old daughter Elsie with her ex-husband Richie Myler.

As per the publication, the former couple split in April 2022, with Helen moving out of their marital home shortly before jetting off on a holiday.

Ridley Scott shares thoughts on upcoming 'Gladiator II' movie video
Ridley Scott shares thoughts on upcoming 'Gladiator II' movie
Lynne McGranger sparks concern after sharing shocking 'injuries'
Lynne McGranger sparks concern after sharing shocking 'injuries'
'Umbrella Academy' star David Castaneda frustrated over season 4 twist
'Umbrella Academy' star David Castaneda frustrated over season 4 twist
Prince Harry's chief of staff departure sparks new debate
Prince Harry's chief of staff departure sparks new debate
Dr. Dre raves about Snoop Dogg ahead of joint album
Dr. Dre raves about Snoop Dogg ahead of joint album
John Mulaney reveals hilarious things about in laws after marrying Olivia Munn video
John Mulaney reveals hilarious things about in laws after marrying Olivia Munn
Jenna Ortega's controversial film releases on Prime Video
Jenna Ortega's controversial film releases on Prime Video
Samantha Hanratty showcases major life changing moment video
Samantha Hanratty showcases major life changing moment