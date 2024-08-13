Helen Skelton dons her gym outfit amid walking with friends

Helen Skelton took a walk in the Lake District with her friends on Monday.

The 41-year-old TV presenter donned her black gym wear which she teamed with a comfortable pair of trainers.

In regards to her hair, she kept tying her long blonde tresses back in a ponytail and shielded from the sun behind a pair of sunglasses.

Furthermore, Helen showed off her figure as she leaned on a gate overlooking the picturesque national park.

In a second snap, the Fireman Sam actress slipped into a fitted black T-shirt and let her long waved tresses loose as she posed for a photo on the trail while captioning the post as, “Feel free to stick around,” with a sun emoji.

It is worth mentioning that the UK outing came after Skelton returned from a family holiday in Menorca earlier this month when she gave an insight into her trip with children.

Additionally, according to Daily Mail, the former Blue Peter star shares her three children Ernie, Louis, and two-year-old daughter Elsie with her ex-husband Richie Myler.



As per the publication, the former couple split in April 2022, with Helen moving out of their marital home shortly before jetting off on a holiday.