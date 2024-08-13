 
Ridley Scott shares thoughts on upcoming 'Gladiator II' movie

'Gladiator II' will hit theaters on November 22, 2024

Web Desk
August 13, 2024

Ridley Scott shares thoughts on upcoming 'Gladiator II' movie

Ridley Scott has shared his thoughts on the upcoming Gladiator II movie.

During an exclusive conversation with People at the premiere of Alien: Romulus on Monday, the 86-year-old filmmaker shared some insight into what fans can expect from the upcoming installment of the 2000 original.

“It's as good as the first one,” Ridley told the outlet. “I didn't say better. It's as good.”

Gladiator II is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 22, 2024, with Paul Mescal starring as the lead actor.

For those unversed, the first Gladiator made history at the 2001 Academy Awards by winning five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Leading Role.

“I thought the [first] film was, as it were, completely satisfactory, creatively complete, so why muck with it, right?” Ridley told Deadline in November 2023.

“But these cycles keeps going on and on and on, they repeat globally for the last 20 years. It started to spell itself out as an obvious thing to do, and that’s how it evolved,” he added.

Paramount Pictures has already released the trailer for Gladiator II in July 2024.

