Prince Harry's chief of staff departure sparks new debate

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Chief of Staff Josh Kettler has become their latest senior employee to quit - just three months after starting the job.



Josh joined the Archewell team in May, a week before Meghan and Harry visited Nigeria.

Now, Josh Kettler’s departure has sparked new debate on social media with royal expert Jack Royston claiming ‘he was hired on a trial basis.’

Sharing the Newsweek’s report on X, formerly Twitter handle, Jack said “Prince Harry's chief of staff, Josh Kettler, has left three months into the job. It was by mutual consent and he was hired on a trial basis.”

Commenting on it, royal expert Richard Eden said, “What's your evidence that he was hired 'on a trial basis', Jack?”

Richard Eden also shared a screen grab of the People Magazine’s report, saying “When Josh Kettler was appointed, @people magazine trumpeted his importance to #PrinceHarry. Now, it claims he was just someone 'hired on a trial basis'. This is insulting to Kettler and its readers.”



