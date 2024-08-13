Chappell Roan scolds VIP attendees during Outside Lands gig for THIS reason

Chappell Roan scolded VIP attendees of her Outside Lands performance for a fitting reason.



Roan is enjoying a huge rise in popularity and with that come music festival gigs. Sabrina Carpenter also performed at the festival. Yet, the festival president Allen Scot told the San Francisco Chronicle that 50,000 of the 75,000 attendees at the festival came for Chappell alone.

During her incredible performance at the festival on Sunday, Aug. 11, the singer began her hit song HOT TO GO and told the crowd that she was wearing the same glittery blue outfit that she wore in the music video of the hit. This marked the first anniversary of the song.

As she sang the first verse, she taught the crowd her HOT TO GO dance.

However, the VIP attendees, who paid a lot more to stand close to the Lands End Stage, refrained from joining in, whereas the fans in the general admission area already knew how to spell out H-O-T-T-O-G-O with their arms.

Noticing this, Roan called out the VIPs, saying, “It’s so weird that VIP thinks they’re so way too cool to do this.”

She yelled, “You’re not fun! Be fun and try!

Chappell Roan then threatened: “Do it or I’m calling you on stage!”