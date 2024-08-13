 
August 13, 2024

Channing Tatum open to going to extreme lengths for 'Gambit'

Gambit was the dream of Channing Tatum as he made it clear he would do anything to make it a reality and even joked that it could include "terrible things."

Appearing on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the host asked the 22 Jump Street star about his character which also does a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.

"I would kill kittens to make... I would do lots of terrible things to make that happen," he joked in response to a question about doing a solo movie on the superhero.

Regardless, Channing was roped in for a movie by Fox on his character in the X-Men universe. However, the plan was set aside after the network was absorbed by Disney.

Coming back to his much-talked-about cameo, he said he'll "forever be grateful" to Ryan Reynolds.

"Ryan -- I've said this before. Look, this industry is a really interesting thing. And like, I can honestly say that not one single person is just more of a class act and cares more than that man," he continued

"Like, he took Gambit out of truly, like, the grave," adding, "Like, it was just nothing and nowhere, and he was like, 'No, man, I want this. I want this for you, I want this in the movie, and I want to see it.' And he made it happen. And I'll forever be grateful to him."

