Adele struggling with insecurities amid Rich Paul romance: Source

Adele reportedly 'doesn’t trust' her boyfriend Rich Paul

August 13, 2024

Adele is reportedly hurting secretly while being in a relationship with Rich Paul.

According to an insider privy to Life & Style, “Adele’s crazy in love.”

However, they mentioned if her boyfriend has genuine feelings for her.

“But she’s not sure Rich is the right guy,” the source close to the songstress mentioned and noted, “She doesn’t trust her instincts."

“And it’s tearing her apart, leaving her exhausted and terrified she’ll wind up alone. It’s worse behind the scenes,” the insider also claimed.

The source continued to state, “Sometimes she’s not even sure Rich loves her! She’s become extremely needy and clingy.”

In addition to this, it was revealed that the musician’s friends are also doubting her new beau’s intentions.

“Her friends don’t like or trust Rich all that much and fear he could be using her to open doors in Hollywood. Anyone can see the mental hopscotch is driving her to a nervous collapse!” the source also shared.

“She’s just a bundle of raw nerves, She’s lost her sense of self, and her self-esteem is dangerously low. She shouldn’t get married just because she’s afraid he’ll leave her!” they concluded. 

