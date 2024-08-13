Kylie Jenner gets 'honest' about challenges in her early 20s

Kylie Jenner shared insights into her personal and professional growth in her early 20s.

In an interview with British Vogue, Kylie revealed that her early 20s were marked by a focus on motherhood.

The Kardashian-Jenner star said, "I was in full mommy mode for much of my early 20s."

Kylie is mommy to daughter Stormi and son Aire, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

She expressed how this phase of her life limited her opportunities to explore her passion for fashion.

"I’ve been way more into the fashion world and fashion week, and it’s been so much fun," Kylie noted.

She added, "I’m like, ‘Why didn’t I do this sooner?’ Every time I go to Paris things just happen. I love the fast pace. It’s a whole new world."

Speaking with the magazine, Kylie also reflected on how the pressures of fame shaped her early years, admitting that she’s learned to navigate the complexities of celebrity life.

"I don’t remember a time before there were the lights and the cameras. I’ve learned how to deal with all of this in the best way for me so I don’t go crazy, if I am being honest," she said.