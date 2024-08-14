 
George Clooney dishes out why he won't collaborate with David O. Russell

George Clooney starred in David O. Russell’s 1999 directional ‘Three Kings’

August 14, 2024

George Clooney dished out the reason of not working with David O. Russell, with whom he last collaborated in 1999.

The Oscar-winning actor, in an interview with GQ, talked about how he was more discerning about with whom he works with.

He also shed light on whether he would work with Russell, the director of his 1999 hit Three Kings, in future, saying that he would not, even if it means letting go of an opportunity to make a ‘really good film’.

He said, “And so it’s not just like, ‘Oh, I’m going to go do a really good film, like Three Kings, and I’m going to have a miserable f*** like David O. Russell making my life hell. Making every person in the crew’s life hell’.”

This is not the first time that Clooney has talked about the clash with the Joy director. In an interview during the early 2000s, he claimed that working with Russell was "truly, without exception, the worst experience of his life."

He went on to say that after witnessing "Russell behave verbally abusive to crew members, humiliating them in front of others", he wrote a letter to the director pleading him to calm down for the sake of the project.

Russell, in return, turned verbally abusive on Clooney, according to the actor.

On the work front, the Money Monster actor will soon star in Wolfs, an upcoming action-comedy film starring Brad Pitt.

The film, which also features Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, and Poorna Jagannathan, is set to be released in theatres on September 20.

