Prince Harry receives massive backlash: 'Pretty sad'

Prince Harry has received massive backlash over his latest decision about returning to UK to attend his uncle's funeral later this month.



According to a report by the Newsweek, Archie and Lilibet doting father’s attendance has likely been ruled out by security threat in Britain, which his team believes is still high.

Royal expert Afua Hagan has criticized Harry over this move, saying: "It's a shame that he's not attending the funeral of someone that is clearly close to him."

She went on saying, "I think he probably is thinking that it's best if him and William are not in the same place at the moment because it's clear those bridges haven't been mended and it's clear those security concerns continue and it's something that's really impacting his life.

"If he feels he can't attend a funeral, I think that's pretty sad actually."

"He's not comfortable and he's not willing to come back in any way shape or form," the royal expert said and added, "even for a funeral—he's that concerned about security that he won't come to that.”