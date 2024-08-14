Prince Harry reacts as King Charles ‘designed’ personal attack to ‘embarrass’ him

Prince Harry was not ‘shocked’ after King Charles did not invite him and his family for the annual summer holiday of the Royal family, a source has revealed.



According to a report by People Magazine, Harry and Meghan Markle did not receive any invitation for Charles’ Balmoral vacation even though the entire Royal family was invited.

Revealing his reaction over the snub, a source told Closer Magazine that Harry, the Duke of Sussex feels that King Charges “designed” a “personal attack” to “hurt and embarrass them.”

“It doesn’t exactly shock Harry and Meghan that they’re not invited considering they’re not even on speaking terms at this point, but it feels very much like a personal attack designed to hurt and embarrass them,” they said.

They added that Charles’ snub not only hurts their feelings but also damages their reputation, that too, at a time when Harry and Meghan are trying to rebuild their brand.

“It’s not just about pride or hurt feelings, there are very ugly repercussions for them when this constant narrative that they’re family outcasts keeps getting fed,” the insider said.

“It impacts their brand as well as their morale, and it has the potential to put them more at risk.”