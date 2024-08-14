 
James Cameron reveals when Michelle Yeoh will join 'Avatar' movies

James Cameron has debunked reports of Michelle Yeoh's appearance a specific 'Avatar' movie

August 14, 2024

James Cameron has clarified the reports of Michelle Yeoh’s appearance in the upcoming Avatar movies.

Recent reports suggested that Yeoh will be seen in the upcoming third movie, titled Avatar: Fire and Ash.

However, Cameron has debunked the reports, saying that the Oscar-winning actress will not be seen in the next Avatar movie. He also revealed which movies she’ll be in.

“Michelle Yeoh won’t be in 3. She’s in 4 and 5,” he told EW at Disney’s D23 event.

“So that got a little bit misreported. She will be coming in soon to do her part, which is an interesting, fun character. I mean, we’re getting ahead of ourselves now. This whole thing has been planned for years and years,” he teased.

He revealed that some of Avatar 4 was shot during the shooting of Avatar 3: “The scripts were all written years ago, through the end of movie 5. So we’ve been working on parts of 4 even as we go along, mostly because we’ve got this young cast. We had to shoot them all while they were still young.”

The Titanic director praised the Crazy Rich Asians star, saying, “We love Michelle. She was always a movie star, but she’s blown up into a huge, huge phenomenon. I look forward to working there.”

