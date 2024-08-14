 
Geo News

Royal family releases meaningful statement as Prince Harry suffers major setback

The royal family issues the statement after Prince Harry made final decision about UK return

By
Web Desk
|

August 14, 2024

Royal family releases meaningful statement amid Prince Harry’s major decision

Royal family has issued a meaningful statement amid reports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have suffered a major blow.

According to reports, Harry and Meghan suffered major blow as their Chief of Staff became their latest senior employee to quit - just three months after starting the job.

Amid these reports, royal family shared a post featuring Duchess Sophie.

Duchess Sophie continued her royal duties as patron of the Association of Sail Training Organisations amid Kate Middleton and King Charles cancer treatment.

The palace shared a video of Sophie from her visit where she took the helm for a Guernsey boat race.

The video was posted with sweet caption which reads, “It was all hands on deck in Guernsey this week!

“The Duchess of Edinburgh, who is Patron of @uksailtraining took to the water to meet over 100 young people ahead of the small ship race from Guernsey to Poole.”

The race is to commemorate the RNLI’s 200th anniversary.

The royal family also shared Sophie’s message, saying “Her Royal Highness wished everyone participating safe and happy travels - and the very best of luck!”

'Welcome to Plathville' star Ethan pens Olivia farewell note before divorce
'Welcome to Plathville' star Ethan pens Olivia farewell note before divorce
Prince William reacts to Prince Harry's major claim about Queen Elizabeth video
Prince William reacts to Prince Harry's major claim about Queen Elizabeth
Prince Harry gets emotional for THIS 'very sad' reason
Prince Harry gets emotional for THIS 'very sad' reason
'Only Murders in the Building' creator opens up on Meryl Streep casting
'Only Murders in the Building' creator opens up on Meryl Streep casting
Camilla Cabello parties with mystery man after reunion with Shawn Mendes
Camilla Cabello parties with mystery man after reunion with Shawn Mendes
King Charles 'absolutely thrilled' to meet Lilibet video
King Charles 'absolutely thrilled' to meet Lilibet
Jojo Siwa jokes about dedicating her next tattoo to BFF Tyler Cameron
Jojo Siwa jokes about dedicating her next tattoo to BFF Tyler Cameron
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry's major decision about UK return
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry's major decision about UK return