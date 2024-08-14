Royal family releases meaningful statement as Prince Harry suffers major setback

Royal family releases meaningful statement amid Prince Harry’s major decision

Royal family has issued a meaningful statement amid reports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have suffered a major blow.



According to reports, Harry and Meghan suffered major blow as their Chief of Staff became their latest senior employee to quit - just three months after starting the job.

Amid these reports, royal family shared a post featuring Duchess Sophie.

Duchess Sophie continued her royal duties as patron of the Association of Sail Training Organisations amid Kate Middleton and King Charles cancer treatment.

The palace shared a video of Sophie from her visit where she took the helm for a Guernsey boat race.

The video was posted with sweet caption which reads, “It was all hands on deck in Guernsey this week!

“The Duchess of Edinburgh, who is Patron of @uksailtraining took to the water to meet over 100 young people ahead of the small ship race from Guernsey to Poole.”

The race is to commemorate the RNLI’s 200th anniversary.



The royal family also shared Sophie’s message, saying “Her Royal Highness wished everyone participating safe and happy travels - and the very best of luck!”