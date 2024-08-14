Photo: Tom Cruise bothered by Nicole Kidman's 'poisonous' talk: Source

Tom Cruise is reportedly not happy with how his former wife Nicole Kidman painted her infront of his friends.

As fans will be aware, the A-listed actors tied the knot in 1990. However, a marriage of more than a decade they parted ways in 2001.

According to an insider privy to In Touch Weekly, “Tom doesn’t understand why Nicole constantly seems to constantly reference the times they shared together.”

The source also added, “Even if it is more about the work they did together, it still bothers him because it’s so far in the past and something he’d like to forget.”

“He’s said goodbye to that chapter of his life so long ago and doesn’t understand why she can’t do the same, especially since she’s supposedly so happy with Keith,” the source mentioned about The Family Affair actress and her new partner.

“For Nicole, it’s just nonsense because she’s just answering questions that pertain to her career, but there’s no denying she does love to go into detail about Tom’s creative genius,” they even claimed.

“That’s when she really made it. Tom understands all that, but he’s just at a tipping point,” the source pointed out and concluded, “He can handle most of the noise and rumors about him, but Nicole has been so poisonous about him to all their mutual friends.”