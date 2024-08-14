Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's titles in serious danger as royals gather at Balmoral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's titles will be a major topic of discussion for the Royal Family during their annual summer vacation at Balmoral.



According to a source close to the family, during the "royal family summit" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their position with the family will be debated.

"The Royal Family are meeting at Balmoral to discuss a number of different things, but one of them will be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," a source told Daily Express.

"What people don't realise is that the Balmoral gathering isn't just a summer holiday. The family also participates in pre-arranged meetings where they discuss the family's current position and how they can best prepare for the future,” the insider explained.

"Last year was very much about honouring the Queen as it was the King's first time hosting the gathering since her death, but this will be about how the family can best move forward without the Sussexes,” they added.

“Not only will Harry and Meghan's tours and upcoming trip to Canada be on the agenda, but also their titles and peerages will be up for discussion,” they claimed.

For the unversed, the Sussexes have already been told to not use their HRH titles.

The tipster further revealed: “There could be a challenge made if any peerages are removed, so this is something that needs to be navigated extremely carefully.”

"The title of Prince and HRH are both gifts from the sovereign and can be stripped quite easily, but Harry's Dukedom, Earldom and Barony will have to be removed by an Act of Parliament which could throw up a lot of unnecessary problems and unwanted media attention," they added.