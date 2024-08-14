Photo: Reese Witherspoon to change Jennifer Aniston's bleak love life: Source

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly getting a new boyfriend soon with the help of Reese Witherspoon.

As fans will be aware, Reese Witherspoon is currently enamoured with Oliver Harmaan after finalizing her second divorce.

According to a new source privy to Life & Style, the Morning Show host is also willing to play cupid for her co-star Jennifer Aniston.

Recently, an insider shared with the outlet, “Reese spends a lot of time with Jen and knows firsthand the sort of rut she’s in, whether she wants to admit it or not.”

The source also mentioned, “A lot of people assume that Jen is just biding her time, but as far as Reese is concerned, she’s gone past the point of being picky.”

“She’s convinced she’s in a state of paralysis when it comes to her dating life,” they even claimed.

Speaking of Reese’s new romance, the source shared that Oliver’s companionship has made her realize that love is worth another try.

“Having this sort of companionship in her life again has made Reese realize how much she missed it, so she can only imagine how Jen is feeling after so long being single,” the source continued.

“Now, Reese has decided what [Jen] needs is to get set up on a double date so that she and this new guy she’s dating can help break the ice. Reese is confident, if they put the word out, there are plenty of decent men who would jump at the chance,” they concluded.