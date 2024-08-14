Blake Lively's shocking claims against Justin Baldoni revealed

Blake Lively's 'It Ends With Us' costar Justin Baldoni has reportedly done something to earn her dislike

Blake Lively has confided in people that her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni made her feel uncomfortable on the set.

According to TMZ, well-placed sources claim that there were a few specific things that Blake found offensive.

In one scene, Justin had to lift the Gossip Girl star. Per the sources, the director has back issues, so he asked the on-set trainer how much Blake weighed so he could prepare for the exercise and save his back from an injury.

The 36-year-old actress later found out about the comment and felt that he fat-shamed her. The tipsters claim that Blake was really offended by this comment as she gave birth to her fourth baby with husband Ryan Reynolds' 4th child in February 2023.

Another incident that made her uncomfortable was when the duo filmed a kiss. Blake felt that Justin lingered longer than is customary.

This comes after it was reported on Wednesday that the director hired a crisis public relations firm to represent him as rumors of his feud with Blake make headlines.

Justin has chosen PR crisis manager Melissa Nathan amid the situation. Melissa is best known for representing Johnny Depp during his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.