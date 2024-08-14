Chrissy Teigen jokingly addresses signs of aging as 'angels'

Chrissy Teigen just addressed the signs of aging.

The 38-year-old Cravings cookbook author took to her official Instagram account to upload Stories addressing her fans over some possible health issues, joking about how she ignored her blurry vision and linked the "little silver pieces" she'd been seeing to angels.

Due to recent travelling, Teigen also explained that she hadn’t visited her therapist in four or five weeks, saying, "I probably have never gone this long without seeing him."

Adding how she went to an appointment last Sunday, she told her therapist that she has been into "sewing a lot and painting a lot."

She told her followers how she had been suffering from "a lot of eye issues" and feeling as if there were a "thick film" over her eyes. Teigen mentioned how she faces "bleary-eyed" vision, especially in the mornings.

"I have like dryness around my eyes too, and I really notice it when I'm painting or sewing, basically," the TV personality explained.

She continued, "I said sometimes when I blink, when I open my eyes again I see glitter... little silver pieces falling everywhere," Teigen continued, before adding, "I told him I've convinced myself it's angels."