Hailey Bieber controlling Justin Bieber's money: Source

It was earlier reported that Justin Bieber has lost his identity due to Hailey Bieber's demands

August 14, 2024

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber reportedly have an unhealthy married life.

It has been nearly six years since the celebrity couple tied the knot, but they are still struggling to move past their differences, as per an insider privy to Life & Style.

The duo is about to welcome a new addition in their family, and amid Hailey’s pregnancy an insider revealed, “She really does not pay for anything.”

The source also claimed that Justin “always pays for her,” noting that “if there comes a day that Justin can’t give Hailey the lifestyle that she wants,” the Rhode founder might leave him.

“He does not want to lose Hailey. She is all that Justin has,” they added.

To make things worse, “Hailey’s business management firm bills Justin for everything.”

The source also shared, “If Hailey charged her credit card, even at Taco Bell, her business managers make him pay for it,” after which they resigned from the chat.

This report comes after an earlier insider finding which claimed that Hailey Bieber is controlling Justin’s every move.

A source claimed at the time about the Baby crooner, “He's isolated from his friends and family. He's miserable right now as Hailey has taken complete control over him,"per Daily Mail.

They also declared, "He has lost his identity, and creative drive and he is uninspired."

