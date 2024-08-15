Photo: Jennifer Lopez declares war against Ben Affleck: Source

Ben Affleck has reportedly ghosted estranged wife Jennifer Lopez.

According to an insider privy to Life & Style, things are only getting worse between the celebrity couple of Jennifer and Ben.

As their marital woes continue, an insider recently shared with the outlet that “a few weeks ago, something shifted” between the two.

They went on to explain, “Ben got colder and he’s since ghosted her,” noting, “they only talk through lawyers at this point.”

The insider also claimed that Jennifer Lopez has taken Ben’s antics seriously, “and J. Lo’s finding it humiliating.”

“Jennifer thinks Ben’s being an insensitive brat and wants him to man up, quit the brutal mind games and treat her with more respect,” the insider continued.

In conclusion, the tipster tattled, “She’s not going to take being treated so poorly anymore. J. Lo’s ready to fight — this means war.”

This comes after a Heat Magazine’s insider dished that "the lines of communication are closed" between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after a marriage of nearly two years.

The insider also revealed at that time that they have already finalized their split and "are” no longer “speaking to one another" either "in person or over the phone.”