Prince Harry ‘forgets' Diana shame with new ‘American' pals

Prince Harry is reminded of the repercussions of befriending parties that have hurt the Royals in the past.



In a scathing attack on Express, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams notes how Harry has established a relationship with CBS over his time in America, is told how the channel displayed Diana’s death after her terrible accident in 1997.

The expert writes: “The Sussexes have a close relationship with CBS. Has Harry forgotten that it showed images of the dying Diana, which was widely condemned as tasteless, in its News Special in 2017.”

Speaking further about Harry’s bomsbehs interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, the expert recalled: “The interview with Oprah was broadcast on CBS, their friend Gayle King works for CBS and Harry gave its correspondent Anderson Cooper an interview promoting Spare. Was Meghan really taken aback by being asked that or did she know the questions in advance. I suspect the latter.”

This comes as Harry is pleading tax payer funded security as he wishes to bring his family to the UK.

Mr Fitzwilliams says: “It also floated the idea that Harry believed that King Charles had the power to give him the police protection that he believes he and his family need in Britain.”

“The Sussexes knew they forfeited automatic police protection when they stepped down as senior working royals. This is arranged on behalf of the Home Office by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC),” he noted.