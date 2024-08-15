Billy Joel gives rare family insights on daughter's birthday

Billy Joel just gave insights into his domestic life.

As the iconic musician shared some glimpses inside his private home life, he also uploaded some sweet pictures of his daughter, Della, who is also Joel’s lookalike.

The Piano Man singer marked Della’s 9th birthday this week and revealed how the occasion was celebrated. In the snaps, Della can be seen siting on a fire truck replica, riding a horse and petting baby goats.

Source: Instagram

Joel captioned the celebratory post with a short note that read, "Happy 9th Birthday, Della Rose. Watching you grow and shine, keeps us all in awe. We love you."

The 75-year-old Joel, shares his other daughter Remy and Della, with wife, Alexis Roderick, who is an equestrian, and former Morgan Stanley executive.

After dating for six years, the couple married each other in Long Island on the Fourth of July and welcomed their daughter, Della into the world on August 12, 2015.

Billy Joel’s daughter is neither camera shy nor unfamiliar with the stage as well as the stardom that comes with it as she previously performed during Joel’s recent show in Cardiff, Wales, where the little one belted the lyrics to the song My Life.