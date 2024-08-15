Taylor Swift fans to stay 'Fearless' at Wembley gig ahead of 'Eras Tour'

A former high ranking police officer claims that fans should not worry about their safety when arriving in Wembley for Taylor Swift’s concert.

As per Mirror, Peter Kirkham, former Met Police Detective Chief Inspector said, “It’s safer than ever because the recent events will have focused minds and led to things being double and treble-checked.”

He is highly confident that intelligence and CCTV teams will be more alert than ever, and stated that nothing has been indicative of the fact that the threats back in Vienna would impact the London shows in any way.

He also believes that a suitable course of action would be to utilize CCTV that can detect abandoned parcels, but continued, “It’s as safe as anything else we do in this life, there is no particular reason to fear here. There is always going to be a risk where large numbers of people gather. It’s impossible to be 100 per cent but generally in the UK we’re not far off that.”

Looking back at the Manchester Arena suicide bombing in 2017, Kirkham stated further, “After Manchester, most operators of venues realized it was a risk they couldn’t take and they have sharpened up what they have been doing. It is now pretty good in terms of alertness and reporting things of concern to police.”